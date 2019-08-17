Ipg Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) as Market Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped by $387,638 Its Stake

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 20,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.18 million, up from 16,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 3.19 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE AG OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone: Timely Dividend Cut Brings Valuations To Attractively Low Levels – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 688 shares to 7,873 shares, valued at $684.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Indl (XLI) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,491 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shs New Feb 2017.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.