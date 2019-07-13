Ipg Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) Holding by $82.46 Million; As Cambrex (CBM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Truenorth Decreased Holding

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 56.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 18,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,319 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 33,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 414,106 shares traded or 92.86% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 8.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,184 shares to 7,614 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 13,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 70.25% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CBM’s profit will be $12.11M for 30.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Cambrex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) or 67,973 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 27,583 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). 117,748 were reported by D E Shaw &. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested in 24,617 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 798,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Company reported 359,150 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 51,313 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 13,066 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 44,860 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.04% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 124,400 shares. Blair William & Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 16,463 shares.