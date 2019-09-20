Ipg Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake by $94.31 Million; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Cut Its Position as Stock Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 743,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 278,093 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 3.27 million shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767.96M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 5.20 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $325.91M for 10.96 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 40,485 shares to 523,748 shares, valued at $30.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,574 shares, and has risen its stake in National Western Life Grp Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associate reported 92,734 shares stake. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). World Asset Management has 32,326 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 3,563 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 2.38 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 0.05% or 971,848 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 450 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 22,125 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 50,585 shares. Ally owns 15,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww accumulated 57,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 13,775 shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 2% stake.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) by 2,011 shares to 12,377 shares, valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp Com New by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Ultrashort 20 Yr Treas New (TBT).