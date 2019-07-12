Ipg Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Western Digital Com (WDC) Holding by $2.70 Billion; Share Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Held by Gruss & Co Inc

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 56,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,665 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65B, down from 485,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.45 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital to Power SAP HANA Platform With IntelliFlash – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Impact Western Digital (WDC) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Chip Stocks to Avoid as the Trade War Escalates – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com holds 0.13% or 2.88 million shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd invested in 12,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atria Investments Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 73,652 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 8,287 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 655 shares. Barnett & holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,473 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.39M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 13,408 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0.04% or 448,521 shares. 21,778 are owned by Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Euclidean Techs Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.46% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Smithfield reported 550 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 24,220 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Burney has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 439 shares to 2,970 shares, valued at $699.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 26,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.