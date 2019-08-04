Ipg Investment Advisors Has Cut Citigroup Com New (C) Position By $261.32 Million; Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered By $2.40 Million Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,200 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 24,505 shares with $1.52 billion value, down from 28,705 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $152.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stake by 28.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 119,997 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 303,748 shares with $6.08 million value, down from 423,745 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc. now has $45.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66 million shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Ultra Petroleum Corp stake by 120,000 shares to 130,000 valued at $79.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 4,536 shares and now owns 20,692 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) was raised too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & owns 37,951 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 17,100 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc owns 37,009 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Portland Invest Counsel reported 325,612 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Financial Corp has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,440 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 803,737 shares. 3,960 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited reported 61,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Summit Secs Limited invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Orca Investment Mgmt Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 8,616 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gabelli Inv Advisers stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brookfield Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13.89M shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc owns 102,224 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 363 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Star Inv Management owns 18,353 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 248,425 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.59% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 139,079 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). London Of Virginia accumulated 5.30M shares or 0.91% of the stock. Amer National Insur Tx reported 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Crawford Inv Counsel stated it has 231,972 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 6.75M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 30. Jefferies downgraded the shares of KMI in report on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating.