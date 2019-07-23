Ipg Investment Advisors Has Cut Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr (CX) Position; Shorts at GPT GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (GPTGF) Raised By 11.18%

GPT GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) had an increase of 11.18% in short interest. GPTGF’s SI was 138,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.18% from 124,300 shares previously. It closed at $4.1895 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr (CX) stake by 37.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 83,369 shares as Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr (CX)’s stock declined 8.70%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 141,409 shares with $656.14 million value, down from 224,778 last quarter. Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr now has $5.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.695. About 5.72M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.7 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

