Ipg Investment Advisors Cut Wal Mart Stores Com (WMT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Passport Capital Has Increased Its Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake by $24.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 1.15M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 5,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.80 million, down from 7,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 4.93 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 24/05/2018 – UK’s Sainsbury’s tweaks pay proposals after staff pressure; 25/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition:; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART OFFERS MORE THAN JUST AN ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WITH ITS LOGISTICS, PAYMENTS AND APPAREL BUSINESSES; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SETTLES DISPUTE W/LABOR ACTIVISTS OVER WORKER PROTEST; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.08B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WMT, CSIQ among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.