Ipg Investment Advisors Boosted Its Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position by $111.72 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nli International Has Increased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $392,040

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 1,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 35,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 34,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $299. About 2.95 million shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 2,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.70M, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $211.18. About 1.56M shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 306,790 shares to 798,340 shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,950 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,377 shares stake. Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,918 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 180 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,255 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 2,188 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Smithfield holds 1,677 shares. Windward Mgmt Company Ca has invested 2.93% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 40 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vision Cap invested 1.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Com reported 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Farmers & Merchants holds 389 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12 shares to 27,013 shares, valued at $3.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,505 shares, and cut its stake in Embraer S A Sponsored Adr Repstg 4 Com Shs (NYSE:ERJ).