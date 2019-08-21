Iowa State Bank Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Decreased by $641,212 as Shares Declined; S&Co Has Lowered Its Range Resources (RRC) Position by $913,506

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.345. About 1.30M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 1.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares to 553,456 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $681,327 activity. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924. $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,231 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 9.47M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 21,295 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 22,517 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.3% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sailingstone Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 29.42% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 39.71M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 38,100 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 805,268 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 40,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 795 shares stake. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Company Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP owns 65,035 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd holds 13,902 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.