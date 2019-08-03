Iowa State Bank Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Raised by $436,020; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Burney Co Has Trimmed Stake by $336,303

Burney Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 47,869 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 52,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,190 shares to 40,503 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

