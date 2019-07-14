Iowa State Bank Lowered Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $641,212 as Stock Price Rose; Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $770,000

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 254,463 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Management holds 57,038 shares. 8,360 were reported by C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 38,375 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 42,211 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 6,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,928 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 60,760 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4.34 million are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Keating Counselors has 4.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 159,655 shares. Moreover, Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk LP holds 0.02% or 29,705 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.00 million shares. The Tennessee-based Diversified has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by LAY B ALLEN, worth $143,000. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A had sold 84,401 shares worth $6.14M on Tuesday, February 12.