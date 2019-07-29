Iowa State Bank Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Hahn Capital Management Has Upped Its Emcor Group (EQIX) Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased Emcor Group (EQIX) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc acquired 739 shares as Emcor Group (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 66,361 shares with $30.07 billion value, up from 65,622 last quarter. Emcor Group now has $41.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 14.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Iowa State Bank holds 61,886 shares with $3.66 million value, down from 72,754 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 8.18% above currents $57.08 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Inc invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 29.28M shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,329 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 41,225 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 21,809 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 4,466 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 290,000 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blue Chip has 3.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winslow Asset holds 4,654 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Limited Com owns 26,700 shares. First Dallas Securities accumulated 40,142 shares. Invest Advsrs stated it has 29,419 shares. Ally Fincl Inc invested in 1.01% or 90,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 242,039 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $50800 highest and $474 lowest target. $488.40’s average target is -0.08% below currents $488.81 stock price. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was initiated on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank.

