Iowa State Bank Lowered Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Declined; Vulcan Value Partners Holding In Crane Co. (CR) Was Has Increased

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 291,866 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8,460 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $171.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 896,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.21M shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc..

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust owns 4,500 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.09% or 55,394 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation holds 190 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap accumulated 315 shares. American Century Cos holds 118,990 shares. Fort LP stated it has 20,704 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Management Co Limited Partnership invested in 448,636 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 61,023 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 16,478 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 517 shares. Pnc Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Jensen Investment Mgmt Inc holds 8,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm owns 3,742 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Llc holds 0.44% or 35,716 shares. Punch And Assoc Invest Inc reported 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). M&R Mngmt Inc invested in 0.22% or 16,847 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legacy Private Co has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.77% or 18.70 million shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.50 million shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 292,960 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 170,987 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Hillswick Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 6.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 173,212 shares. 6,055 are held by M Kraus And.