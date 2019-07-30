Iowa State Bank Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Yy (YY) Valuation Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 123,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 438,660 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.88M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16M for 9.74 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Santander Q2 net profit falls 18 pct y/y on Popular costs – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY: Becoming A Social Media Giant – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y on Lower 737 Deliveries – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Q2 Earnings Top, Sales Improve Y/Y, View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 63,930 shares to 103,830 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp accumulated 154,768 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cap Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 0.04% or 14,429 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Company has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). West Family Invs stated it has 5,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 3,079 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.47% or 141,016 shares. Benin Management accumulated 80,823 shares. 8,054 were reported by Boltwood Mngmt. Optimum Advisors has 6,181 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 2,038 shares. Citizens Northern holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,220 shares. Autus Asset Lc holds 88,683 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Northeast Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,980 shares. Washington owns 145,699 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 50,802 shares in its portfolio.