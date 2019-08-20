Iowa State Bank Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); James Investment Research Has Cut Kohls (KSS) Position by $2.16 Million; Stock Declined

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 31,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 96,893 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 128,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 10.99M shares traded or 122.97% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 4.36M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 4,890 shares in its portfolio. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct invested in 1.33% or 1.59M shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 27,429 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 5.60 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank reported 390,989 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 10,205 shares. First Savings Bank Tru owns 5,969 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,746 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Llc has invested 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Becker Capital Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 607,640 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Company holds 16,458 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 58,587 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Co has invested 1.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lateef Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

