Iowa State Bank Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $436,020; Tompkins Financial Holding in Tompkins Financial (TMP) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 47,114 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Announces New Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on July 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Increases Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on October 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Appoints Steven W. Cribbs to the Senior Leadership Team of the Company – Business Wire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares to 107,219 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,797 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: This Could Be A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.