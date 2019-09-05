Iowa State Bank Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $436,020; Huber Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) by $2.35 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 21,194 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.06 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 45,400 shares to 282,208 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

