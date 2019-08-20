Iowa State Bank Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $641,212 as Stock Declined; Dominion Energy (D) Stake Maintained by Bank Of The West

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 3.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 179.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 7,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 11,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 4,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 1.60 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs holds 0.19% or 5,170 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.28% or 93,373 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 16,791 shares. Reliant Invest Llc invested in 0.24% or 4,075 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 43,893 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.13M shares. First Bancorporation Tru Of Newtown owns 7,466 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 5,477 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 61,773 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp reported 18,375 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.02% or 870 shares. Central Comml Bank And Tru reported 2,475 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 312,209 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 114,033 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,129 shares to 23,736 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,163 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 21.39M shares. Naples Advsr Ltd invested in 0.14% or 9,346 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 78,425 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 36,160 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Co owns 12,864 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management holds 87,855 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 344,571 shares. Punch And Investment Management accumulated 0.55% or 108,557 shares. Dt Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.79% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.11% or 246,976 shares. Meyer Handelman has 754,207 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. 76,235 are owned by Legacy Prtnrs Incorporated. Telos Mngmt has invested 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.