Iowa State Bank Has Raised Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Price Declined; Night Owl Capital Management Has Upped Its Ringcentral (RNG) Stake by $3.15 Million

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 8.19M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.72. About 376,298 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Com Tx invested in 110,360 shares. G2 Inv Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.71% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 331,865 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Products Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.47% or 77,316 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) invested in 698 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Atika Capital Mgmt Llc owns 74,500 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 218,277 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Republic Management, California-based fund reported 6,541 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 634,204 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Nomura Inc has invested 0.15% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 292 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,096 shares. 595,149 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What More Can RingCentral Add To Its Platform? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oilfield service companies beginning to raise prices, report says – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: This Could Be A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6,429 were reported by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp. Svcs Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,601 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,227 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0.9% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). West Family Investments accumulated 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company has 177,594 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors accumulated 8,969 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Management invested in 2,655 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cheyne Management (Uk) Llp invested 0.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bender Robert And Assocs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 50,437 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Group Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gradient Investments has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.