Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position as Stock Value Declined; Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Veracyte (VCYT)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 65,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 107,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 41,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 238,410 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 51,645 shares to 108,082 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,929 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

