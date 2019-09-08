Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Declined; As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shares Rose, Bainco International Investors Has Cut Its Holding by $460,412

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

