Iowa State Bank Has Increased Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $436,020; Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Stake

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 78,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 208,936 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, up from 130,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.66 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 1.02 million shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $40.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 48,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89M shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.