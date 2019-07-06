Iowa State Bank Has Increased Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Value Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 23,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,985 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 66,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 4.50M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.49 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,209 shares to 109,305 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg Management I holds 19,225 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Lc owns 13 shares. First American Bankshares has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Homrich Berg reported 5,393 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 4.88 million shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 12,590 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. American Int Gp holds 0.11% or 429,893 shares. Goodman Finance invested 0.41% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tompkins Corporation invested in 5,269 shares. 14,966 are held by Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 221,456 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.12% or 37,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 27,556 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). J Goldman And LP holds 0.79% or 322,839 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 40,107 shares. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 0.2% or 13,740 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Grp Inc Inc has 2.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 6,233 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Communication owns 151,575 shares. 42,070 are owned by Bragg Financial Inc. Utah Retirement holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 261,869 shares. Soros Fund Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 73,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bahl & Gaynor holds 7,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co invested in 1,127 shares or 0% of the stock.