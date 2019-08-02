Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $641,212; Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Advisor Partners Lowered Position

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 17.94M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 17,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 70,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 87,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74 million shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 8,957 shares to 18,956 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings.