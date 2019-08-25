Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Price Declined; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Boston Research & Management Lifted Holding

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 313.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,495 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 7,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As has 777,928 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 535,036 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 129,200 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hamlin Capital Ltd Liability has invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcmillion Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2.6% or 81,138 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 9,830 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Security Natl holds 70,590 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0% or 60 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct invested in 8,047 shares. Arrow reported 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm reported 80,746 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.95% or 16,039 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc has invested 2.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fmr Llc holds 63.11 million shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.