Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $641,212; Market Valuation Declined; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Its Stake by $7.74 Million

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 76.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 60,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.55 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mngmt stated it has 12.26 million shares or 4.98% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 465 shares. Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 6,862 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 51,074 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.31% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Private Advisor Grp Limited invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Da Davidson Company invested in 0.04% or 19,011 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Park Avenue Ltd reported 16,229 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Company Ltd holds 0.04% or 44,787 shares. Oppenheimer & has 18,308 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.55% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,336 shares. Df Dent And reported 58,216 shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,010 shares to 125,516 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 24,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.