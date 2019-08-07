Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $641,212; Shares Declined; Fenimore Asset Management Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $41.22 Million; Share Price Declined

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 327,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 268,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.03M, down from 595,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $104.86. About 1.77M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 5.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawiian Inc. by 20,345 shares to 46,671 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 12,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Management has 1.24% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 268,424 shares.

