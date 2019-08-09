Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $641,212; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Cut Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $6.82 Million as Share Price Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 71,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 300,520 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55M, down from 372,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.41. About 1.02 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,457 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Georgia-based Lakeview Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited reported 5,602 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 24,259 shares. Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oppenheimer And holds 0.05% or 17,950 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 478 shares. 2.63M are owned by Goldman Sachs. Daiwa Grp invested in 6,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Management reported 34,472 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 2,962 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% or 5,402 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 234,716 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,028 shares to 216,878 shares, valued at $54.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 133,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.