Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Btr Capital Management Raised Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 827,854 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” with publication date: January 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 55,229 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H And has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Epoch Invest owns 0.31% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 957,383 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 249,498 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,371 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 1,353 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 170,535 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Invest Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 1.69% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Greenwood Gearhart invested in 1.61% or 73,060 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.01% or 19,649 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct owns 156,803 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Com holds 0.17% or 668,951 shares in its portfolio.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,152 shares to 186,807 shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 403,458 shares. 760 were reported by Smart Portfolios Llc. Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 329,009 shares. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,782 shares. California-based Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 153,459 are held by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Act Ii Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 34,687 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Lc has 235,442 shares. Blue Fin Cap reported 10,802 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cutter Brokerage has 0.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 1,348 shares. 100,269 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Valmark Advisers Incorporated invested in 12,180 shares.