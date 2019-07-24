Iowa State Bank Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Insperity (NSP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.85 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 174,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 331,224 shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. The insider RAWSON RICHARD G sold 4,166 shares worth $529,354. Shares for $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D. SARVADI PAUL J sold 30,000 shares worth $3.76M. MINCKS JAY E sold $1.02M worth of stock or 7,998 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 367,944 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 46,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson holds 8,143 shares. 1,690 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc. Hbk Investments Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Bridgeway Cap invested in 39,500 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 251 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 58,623 shares. Ifrah Fincl has invested 0.12% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Renaissance Gru Llc reported 4,943 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,196 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Partnership invested in 11,312 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl holds 133,617 shares.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.46M for 51.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 150,029 shares to 323,605 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 32,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

