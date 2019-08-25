Iowa State Bank Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position as Shares Declined; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.36 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 25,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 80,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 106,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78 million shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Mgmt Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 73,685 shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.48% or 155,350 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valmark Advisers holds 0.02% or 12,180 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 132,350 shares. Perkins Incorporated has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,900 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,560 shares. Osborne Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 11,609 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 144,401 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 2.86M shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 8,700 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 53.53M shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cleararc Capital reported 30,020 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alps Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.38% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 60,600 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Covington holds 207,004 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs, Colorado-based fund reported 1,084 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Naples Global Lc reported 5,384 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Management L L C reported 2.82M shares stake. Putnam Fl Mgmt Co stated it has 0.77% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested in 2,628 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Call) by 34,900 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upwork Inc by 22,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,703 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).