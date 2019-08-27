Iowa State Bank Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $436,020; Market Valuation Declined; Martin & Company Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) Lowered by $547,840

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 161,153 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 220,342 shares. Tributary Management Lc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 330,204 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 77,393 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.66% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,455 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Greenwood Cap Associate accumulated 4,538 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity reported 8,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pier Limited Liability Corporation has 1.23% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 98,388 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 228,653 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tygh Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 57,458 shares. Oak Ridge Investments accumulated 1.51% or 293,674 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2,500 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 3.28M shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

