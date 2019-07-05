Iowa State Bank Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake as Valuation Rose; Sterling Capital Management Holds Stake in Carnival (CCL)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 2.32 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 424,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.16 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.44M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,429 were accumulated by First Bancorporation. The California-based Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 1.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 1.67M shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Regions reported 1.77 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 16,921 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Country Club Na has 26,094 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2,107 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Invest House Lc holds 0.23% or 35,810 shares. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cornercap Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 69,344 shares. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 98,298 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 11,518 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.18 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment, Alabama-based fund reported 32,785 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 238,678 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 8,564 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited holds 0.52% or 4,821 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ftb Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,444 shares. Kames Capital Pcl reported 0.32% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 909,241 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated reported 45,681 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 12,574 shares. 3,527 were reported by Dubuque Bancorporation Tru. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 0.1% stake. Ent Fincl Serv holds 198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Investment reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of stock or 6,966 shares. 2,290 shares valued at $119,688 were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO on Friday, January 11.

