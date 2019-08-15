Iowa State Bank Decreased Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $641,212 as Share Value Declined; Springbok Capital Management Has Lifted Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) Stake by $1.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 515.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 62,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.88 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. It is down 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 6.55M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 398,273 shares to 3,576 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 20,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,811 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Farmers Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Illinois-based Harris Assocs LP has invested 4.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smithbridge Asset De reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aviance Prns Ltd stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,430 shares. Texas-based Sunbelt Securities Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advsr Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 393,163 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 918,168 shares. Narwhal Cap has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,954 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 38,691 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has 0.87% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 135,930 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 758,491 shares. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 567,505 shares.

