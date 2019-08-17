Iowa State Bank Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Permian Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $12.77 Million

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 2.96 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 145,500 were reported by Gabelli Funds Llc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 194,042 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gam Hldg Ag owns 20,896 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited reported 27,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 780,913 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 606,934 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 8,387 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 23,604 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 45,835 shares. Luminus Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 500,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 7,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 171,796 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 2,100 shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.