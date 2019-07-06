Iowa State Bank Cut Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $641,212; National Investment Services Holds Stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.46 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 77.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 41,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 54,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors reported 9,769 shares stake. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.59 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 7.59M shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fjarde Ap holds 78,486 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 20.03 million shares. Icon Advisers has 8,300 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1,228 shares. Bruni J V, a Colorado-based fund reported 822,245 shares. Cna Corp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 100,000 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). D E Shaw And accumulated 1.55M shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 450 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 81,871 shares in its portfolio. 210,000 are held by 1832 Asset Management Lp.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,947 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset reported 147,169 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 8,683 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 1.06% or 82,152 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc stated it has 7.26M shares. Adage Cap Partners Gp reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Farmers Commercial Bank invested in 46,760 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lifeplan Gp has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Proffitt Goodson has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 8,184 are held by Lafayette. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Company has 78,504 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 723 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc stated it has 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 9,990 are owned by Cookson Peirce And.

