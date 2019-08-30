Iowa State Bank Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $641,212; Coca Cola (KO) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,218 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.00M, down from 8,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 2.61M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 3.42 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Invs invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 43,549 were accumulated by Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd. Bokf Na reported 403,458 shares. Suntrust Banks has 2.11M shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 113,370 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 6,389 are owned by First Bankshares Sioux Falls. Moreover, Argent has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 166,878 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 292,446 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Crossvault Management Ltd Llc owns 29,052 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Knott David M holds 18,311 shares. Field And Main Bankshares holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,182 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18.70M shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 100 shares to 2,587 shares, valued at $321.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 69 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.