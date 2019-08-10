Iowa State Bank Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $436,020; Share Price Declined; Tieton Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Regional Management (RM) as Stock Price Declined

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 38,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 231,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 192,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 24,607 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.09% or 7.34 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 8,686 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 900,046 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 491,781 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.29% or 1.64M shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.54% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,670 shares. Cap Innovations Limited accumulated 13,549 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 274,562 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability Corp reported 51 shares. 133,874 were reported by Griffin Asset. Montecito Bank And owns 6,904 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.86 million activity. $53,260 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was bought by Schachtel John D.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $129,950 was bought by Beck Robert William.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 65,412 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 38,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Llc owns 24,470 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 14,433 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 987,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cannell Cap stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Northern accumulated 107,569 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp reported 605,797 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 91,432 shares. 184,506 are owned by State Street Corporation. Signia Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.24% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 8,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 0% or 66,899 shares in its portfolio.

