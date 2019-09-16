Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Since Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 323.28% and its consensus target price is $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 43.4% respectively. 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.