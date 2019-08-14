Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 99 65.42 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.8 beta means Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $95.79, with potential downside of -3.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.