Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 408.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.9%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 26.89% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.