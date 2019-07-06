Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.03. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1%. About 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.87% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.