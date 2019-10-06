Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.68 100.30M -1.27 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 -2.97 11.38M -3.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 499,501,992.03% -37.6% -35.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 59,518,828.45% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 39.46%. Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 147.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that MeiraGTx Holdings plc looks more robust than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 9 of the 11 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.