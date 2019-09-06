Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

As Biotechnology companies, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.04 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.8 shows that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $73, with potential upside of 16.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.