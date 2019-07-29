Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

We will be comparing the differences between Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.17 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.03. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 125.93% and its consensus price target is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 26.89% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.