Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) Reaches $19.55 After 7.00% Up Move; Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (VOC) Shorts Increased By 14.33%

The stock of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has risen 87.00% since August 23, 2018.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes , which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers.

