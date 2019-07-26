Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1028.00 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 42.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 26.89% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.