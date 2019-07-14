Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparison side by side

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.03 beta means Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 103.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3.25, which is potential 282.31% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.