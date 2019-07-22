Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.03 and it happens to be 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.2%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.