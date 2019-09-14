Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 1.14% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.60% -35.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

The competitors have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.8 shows that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.